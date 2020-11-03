Insider's guide to the key direct ballot propositions, initiatives, and amendments of 2020

ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images Rideshare drivers demonstrate against rideshare companies Uber and Lyft during a car caravan protest on August 6, 2020 in Los Angeles.

Insider and Decision Desk HQ will have live results and calls for nearly 20 of the most important ballot initiatives in 2020.

In addition to the hotly-contested presidential and congressional elections, Americans across the nation are voting on several consequential ballot initiatives on everything from drug legalization and decriminalization to abortion policy and election administration.

Direct ballot initiatives, amendments, and propositions enable voters to directly change state law or their state’s constitution with their vote.

The most high-profile ballot proposition of 2020 is California’s Prop 22, in which voters will determine whether to uphold or reverse a controversial law, Assembly Bill 5, which prohibited ride-share companies like Uber and Lyft from classifying employees as independent contractors.

Insider and our partners at Decision Desk HQ will have live, updated results and calls for nearly 20 of the most important ballot initiatives and questions in 2020.

Find the live results for the most key 2020 ballot initiatives and referendums here:

