This guide will help you grow your online business

You’ve spent hours designing and launching your business’ website. Maybe you even consulted PayPal’s previous infographic to help you get your business online, but now it’s time for the next step. That means improving your website to build your brand and tap into a potential consumer base — all while ensuring it runs smoothly.

But this can be a tough task without the proper tools or foundation. So, we’ve partnered up with PayPal again to produce a “how-to” guide that can help small business owners build their online presence. And if you’re looking to expand globally, you can also take a look at PayPal’s e-book, “How to sell internationally.”

Check out the infographic below.

Learn how to grow your consumer base.

This post is sponsored by PayPal.

Find out more about Sponsored Content.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.