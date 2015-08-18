The quintessential guide to getting booze at your favourite fast food restaurants

Mallory Schlossberg

Starbucks recently announced that multiple locations will be serving wine and craft beer in the near future. Chipotle already sells margaritas to go along with its burritos.

But what about your other favourite fast food restaurants?

Vinepair.com has assembled a handy guide to which fast food restaurants serve booze — and what kind (wine, liquor, or beer).

Where to get booze at fast foodVinepair

