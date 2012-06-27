UBS's Guide To The Most Troubled Countries In The Eurozone

Debt sustainability: Greek debt is beyond sustainable levels and the country needs more haircuts on its debt. For debt sustainability the country needs a 70 per cent haircut on its current debt. 'We expect another event of default later in 2012 or early in 2013 as part of a series of restructuring events.'

Economic outlook: UBS analysts expect a recession for a fifth straight year in 2012 and the outlook is hugely dependent on policy and therefore uncertain. 'The delay in the implementation of the conditions of the second bailout plan will likely lead to a back loaded austerity profile, and poses considerable downside risk to the 2013 UBS real GDP forecast of 0.7%.'

Next steps: The New Democracy-PASOK coalition should agree on a modified plan with the Troika to open up the second bailout plan. Exit risk is likely to return later this year, or in early 2013 since the Troika will want more reform measures.

Source: UBS