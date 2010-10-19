20 Examples Of Corporate Doublespeak You Need To Know During Earnings Season

We’re all pretty used to business-speak these days, whereby real meanings are coded into vague euphemisms in order to sound better.



It’s all part of business spin.

Forecasts aren’t reduced, they’re adjusted.

Workers aren’t laid off, they’re right-sized.

Here’s a list of 20 business euphemisms and what they really mean. According to the firm that compiled them, Audit Integrity, the more you hear, the more likely a company is a governance risk.

