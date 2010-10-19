20 Examples Of Corporate Doublespeak You Need To Know During Earnings Season

We’re all pretty used to business-speak these days, whereby real meanings are coded into vague euphemisms in order to sound better.
It’s all part of business spin.
Forecasts aren’t reduced, they’re adjusted.
Workers aren’t laid off, they’re right-sized.
Here’s a list of 20 business euphemisms and what they really mean. According to the firm that compiled them, Audit Integrity, the more you hear, the more likely a company is a governance risk.
Translation: Management is ignoring long-term sustainability in favour of short-term gain.
Translation: Risk issues and/or control issues were actually documented by regulators. Possibly the tip of an iceberg.
Translation: Too much power is centered in one position (see No. 3 previously).
Translation: The company is relying on financial engineering to mask a weak condition.
Translation: Management boosted the share price via a buy-back rather than improving operations.
Translation: Financial engineering is being used to obfuscate the company's actual fundamentals.
Translation: The company is putting off current expenses to pretty-up earnings.
Translation: The company is getting ready to write down inventory and whack Cost of Goods Sold.
