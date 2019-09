Tonnes, barrels, BTUs, gigajoules…this is all confusing as hell. Even worse, no one ever remembers how much natural gas you need to get the same amount of energy as you would a barrel of oil.



Here’s BP’s guide to converting everything, which can be found in the appendix of its latest Statistical Review of World Energy.

Photo: BP

