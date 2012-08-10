An 80-Second Guide To Why The Job Of China's Central Bank Just Got More Complicated

The slowdown in Chinese industrial production and the divergence in consumer and producer inflation has made life a lot harder the People’s Bank of China.



Markets anticipate more easing and stimulus but the central bank needs to decide if its going to focus on supporting households or sectors of the Chinese economy that are seeing their profits take a hit.

Produced by Daniel Goodman

Don’t Miss:

• Mobile Payment Startup Square Is Going To Be The Payment Method In Every Starbucks In America

• Why Google Should Be Thrilled Apple Isn’t Going To Preload YouTube On The iPhone

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.