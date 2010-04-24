Here's Who Runs Bloomberg Businessweek

Josh Tyrangiel took over last November.

When we picked up a copy of the newly redesigned Bloomberg Businessweek this morning, the first thing we looked at was the masthead.The magazine’s endured two rounds of layoffs since last September. And 37-year-old Josh Tyrangiel has added some high profile names to his editorial roster since taking over as editor in November.



Here’s your guide to the masthead:

Editor: Josh Tyrangiel

Josh was hired last November. He was previously deputy editor of Time Magazine and managing editor of Time.com.

Deputy Editor: Eric Pooley

Eric started Feb. 8. He was previously the managing editor of Fortune.

Executive Editors: Hugo Lindgren, Ellen Joan Pollock

Hugo started on March 8. He was hired away from New York magazine, where he was editorial director. Ellen joined the staff as an executive editor in July of 2007. Before that she had 18 years as a reporter and editor at The Wall Street Journal under her belt.

Managing Editor: Ciro Scotti

Ciro is the most veteran member of BusinessWeek’s current editorial staff. He started in 1978 as a copy editor and has also held the titles of assistant managing editor and senior editor.

Creative Director: Richard Turley

Design Director: Cynthia Hoffman

Photography Director: David Carthas

Richard, Cynthia and David all joined Businessweek in March as the magazine’s new design team, displacing their predecessors who’d held the same positions there. Richard came from The Guardian, Cynthia was deputy art director at Time, and David came from The New York Times Magazine.

Redesign: Richard Turley, Mark Leeds

Mark assisted Richard with the redesign. They worked together at The Guardian.

Assistant Managing Editors: Paul M. Barrett, Brian Bremner, Paula Dwyer, James E. Ellis, Sheelah Kolhatkar, Christopher Power

Paul joined Businessweek in Sept. 2005 from The Wall Street Journal.



Brian has been with the magazine since 1988 and worked his way up from various reporting and editing positions.

Paula was a D.C. correspondent for Bloomberg News prior to joining Businessweek.

James has been with Businessweek since 1980 with previous titles including correspondent, bureau chief (Chicago and Atlanta) and senior writer.

Sheelah, a former New York Observer staffer and contributor to New York and Time magazines, is one of Businessweek’s newest and most high-profile hires. She came on board in April.

Christopher has been there since 1986 and was previously a transportation editor, marketing editor and international news department editor.

Senior Editors: Jim Aley, Eric Gelman, Rose Brady, Jon Kelly, David Rocks

Jim was formerly an assistant managing editor at Fortune.

Eric Gelman was a victim of Fortune’s editorial layoffs back in November. He joined Businessweek shortly thereafter.

Jon came on board the same time Sheelah did in April. He was previously an associate editor at Vanity Fair.

David is another Businessweek veteran. He’s been at the magazine in various global editing roles.

Senior Writers: Diane Brady, Peter Coy, Roben Farzad

Diane was at The Wall Street Journal before coming on staff. Peter’s been there since 1989. Roben has also written for The New York Times, The Boston Globe and The Wall Street Journal.

Associate Editors: Susan Berfield, Louis Lavelle, Nick Leiber, Cristina Lindblad

Susan’s been on staff since 1999. Louis has been there since the early ’00s and was previously a reporter at The Record of Bergen County. Fellow Businessweek vet Cristina has served in various international editor positions.

Staff Editor: Geoff Gloeckler

Geoff joined in 2005.

Correspondents: Dexter Roberts (Beijing), Bruce Einhorn (Hong Kong), Andy Reinhardt (London), Carol Matlack (Paris)

Dexter‘s been with the magazine since 1995, Bruce since 1993 and Andy since 1996. Carol, as far as we can tell, has also been there for a number of years.

Here’s a photo of the masthead (sorry for the blur):

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.