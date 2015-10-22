Every man should know what 'genuine leather' actually is before buying a belt

Belts do a lot more than keep your pants up. The belt is a modern gentleman’s staple accessory that will complement their overall outfit. Here is everything you need to know when purchasing a belt for those jeans or suit pants.

Produced by Justin Gmoser. Narration by Graham Flanagan. Additional reporting by Dennis Green.

Follow BI Video: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.