This Adorable Puppy Showed Up At The Pier For Fleet Week And Melted Troops' Hearts

Eloise Lee
Fleet Week Puppy

Photo: BI Military & defence

Amid the high-spirited activity yesterday for the welcoming of Fleet Week troops, one little guy stole some attention at the pier. See the pictures >

This yellow Labrador Retriever puppy — named Art — showed up with a couple other dogs as part of an adorable meet & greet held by Guiding Eyes For The Blind.

Military personnel serving overseas in combat often come home with life-changing injuries. Losing the ability to see is devastating — guide dogs can serve a invaluable role.

As a non-profit school for training young pups to become guide dogs, the organisation provides blind and visually impaired men and women the opportunity to lead their lives with greater independence with a trained and loveable dog at their side. 

Art’s trainer said the puppies start learning the ropes at just 8 weeks old. 

At the pier yesterday, the young dogs loved being around the troops and couldn’t help but play. So much so, they tired themselves out — but even that warmed hearts.

This Navy service member initially declined to hold Art — but he quickly won her over

Puppy-dog-eyes may have had something to do with it

He squirmed around, trying to like everyone's face as a trainer looked on

But eventually his eyes started to droop

Exhausted, he still drew plenty of smiles

Retiring comfortably in the arms of a Sailor

Pier 9 was the place to be yesterday

