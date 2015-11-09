How to tell if your Cuban cigars are real or fake

Business Insider sent three reporters to Havana, Cuba to experience the city as tourists. One of the top priorities on our list was to buy some authentic Cuban cigars. We tried two different approaches. First, we bought a box at an authorised store inside the Hotel Habana Libre. Then we bought a box sold to us by someone we met on the street.

We brought both boxes back to New York and invited David Diamante, owner of Diamante’s Brooklyn Cigar Lounge, to come and examine the merchandise.

We’ll have lots of stories about our adventures on the island, which you’ll be able to find here.

Produced by Graham Flanagan. Additional camera by Joe Avella, Amanda Macias and Tyler Greenfield.

Follow BI Video: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.