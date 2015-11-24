A tiny Wall Street firm advising Pfizer on its giant deal has had an incredible year

It has been a good year for Guggenheim Securities.

The 16-year-old firm has been an adviser on five massive transactions in what has been one of the busiest years for mergers and acquisitions on record.

Its biggest deal yet, Pfizer’s $160 billion deal with Allergan, was announced on Monday.

Guggenheim Securities is one of three boutiques advising Pfizer on the inversion deal.

The others are Moelis and Co. and Centerview Partners. Goldman Sachs is also advising Pfizer on the deal.

As the investment bank has expanded further into sectors that Wall Street’s biggest banks count on for M&A revenue, it has also taken key talent from top advisers elsewhere in the investment-banking business.

This includes Fares Noujaim, who was a star banker under Guggenheim executive chairman Alan Schwartz when they worked at Bear Stearns, and Jeff Hoffman and Joseph Kohls, healthcare-sector veterans from JPMorgan and Bank of America Merrill Lynch, respectively.

Here is a breakdown of the 10 biggest deals for the bank, as tracked by the M&A data provider Dealogic — many of them from the past 12 months — that have increased Guggenheim’s clout in the banking world.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.