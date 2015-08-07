Here's every guest who showed up for Jon Stewart's final episode of 'The Daily Show'

Brad Barket/Getty Images for Comedy CentralJon Stewart hosts ‘The Daily Show with Jon Stewart’ #JonVoyage on August 6, 2015 in New York City.
After 16 years, we sadly had to say goodbye to Jon Stewart, who took his last exit from “The Daily Show” Thursday night.
But, Stewart had a lot of friends who wanted to say farewell.
From former correspondents to politicians to “The Boss,” here’s everyone who made an appearance on Stewart’s final night.
Things started with Stewart introducing his current correspondents as they were 'covering' the evening's first Republican presidential debate of the 2016 election.
Comedy Central
Comedy Central
Comedy Central
Larry Wilmore had to show up; his program, 'The Nightly Show,' got bumped because this episode of 'The Daily Show' ran long.
Comedy Central
Comedy Central
Comedy Central
Rob Riggle showed up to protect Stewart from the upcoming video package of politicians, but first ...
Comedy Central
In a moment that Stewart didn't know was going to happen, Colbert stole the show -- thanking Stewart (who got visibly choked-up) for making the show what it is.
Comedy Central
Comedy Central
During a 'Goodfells'-like single shot through the entire 'Daily Show' production, we found Martin Scorsese.
Comedy Central
