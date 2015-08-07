Here's every guest who showed up for Jon Stewart's final episode of 'The Daily Show'

Jason Guerrasio
Jon StewartBrad Barket/Getty Images for Comedy CentralJon Stewart hosts ‘The Daily Show with Jon Stewart’ #JonVoyage on August 6, 2015 in New York City.

After 16 years, we sadly had to say goodbye to Jon Stewart, who took his last exit from “The Daily Show” Thursday night.

But, Stewart had a lot of friends who wanted to say farewell.

From former correspondents to politicians to “The Boss,” here’s everyone who made an appearance on Stewart’s final night.

Things started with Stewart introducing his current correspondents as they were 'covering' the evening's first Republican presidential debate of the 2016 election.

Comedy Central

But then, 'Daily Show' correspondents from the past began to appear -- like Aasif Mandvi.

Comedy Central

Lewis Black and John Hodgman.

Comedy Central

Kristen Schaal and Al Madrigal.

Comedy Central

Then, Samantha Bee, Steve Carell and his wife, Nancy Walls (also a former correspondent).

Comedy Central

Vance DeGeneres, Mo Rocca, and Dave Attell.

Comedy Central

Dan Bakkedahl and Matt Walsh, playing their 'Veep' alter egos.

Comedy Central

Larry Wilmore had to show up; his program, 'The Nightly Show,' got bumped because this episode of 'The Daily Show' ran long.

Comedy Central

Jason Jones gave a shout-out from the set of his new TBS show, 'The Detour.'

Comedy Central

Josh Gad (yep, he's a former correspondent too).

Comedy Central

Rob Corddry stopped by.

Comedy Central

So did his brother Nate -- though Rob acted like he didn't know him.

Comedy Central

Darth Vader wanted payback for all those Dick Cheney comparisons.

Comedy Central

The Egyptian version of Jon Stewart, Bassem Youssef.

Comedy Central

Former correspondent and current 'Saturday Night Live' Weekend Update host, Michael Che.

Comedy Central

The next host of 'The Daily Show,' Trevor Noah, stopped by to take some measurements of the place.

Comedy Central

The host of 'The Daily Show' before Stewart, Craig Kilborn.

Comedy Central

Olivia Munn thought it was Stewart's 70th birthday.

Comedy Central

Rob Riggle showed up to protect Stewart from the upcoming video package of politicians, but first ...

Comedy Central

The CEO of Arby's, Paul Brown, had to say goodbye.

Comedy Central

Then, Chris Christie.

Comedy Central

Rep. Charles Rangel (D-New York).

Comedy Central

Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-New York).

Comedy Central

Hillary Clinton.

Comedy Central

Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough.

Comedy Central

Chicago Mayor, Rahm Emanuel (D).

Comedy Central

Wolf Blitzer.

Comedy Central

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-South Carolina).

Comedy Central

Secretary of State John Kerry.

Comedy Central

Bill O'Reilly.

Comedy Central

Sen. John McCain (R-Arizona), with puppet.

Comedy Central

Then we saw more former correspondents, like Ed Helms.

Comedy Central

Even Wyatt Cenac showed up.

Comedy Central

Gito (who realises he's not leaving Guantanamo Bay).

Comedy Central

John Oliver.

Comedy Central

Then, a very special moment came when Stephen Colbert showed up.

Comedy Central

In a moment that Stewart didn't know was going to happen, Colbert stole the show -- thanking Stewart (who got visibly choked-up) for making the show what it is.

Comedy Central

Then, all the correspondents came out and did a group hug as the show went to commercial.

Comedy Central

During a 'Goodfells'-like single shot through the entire 'Daily Show' production, we found Martin Scorsese.

Comedy Central

Stewart being a New Jersey guy and all, the show ended with a few songs from 'The Boss' himself, Bruce Springsteen.

Comedy Central

