Here's every guest who showed up for Jon Stewart's final episode of 'The Daily Show'

Brad Barket/Getty Images for Comedy Central Jon Stewart hosts ‘The Daily Show with Jon Stewart’ #JonVoyage on August 6, 2015 in New York City.

After 16 years, we sadly had to say goodbye to Jon Stewart, who took his last exit from “The Daily Show” Thursday night.

But, Stewart had a lot of friends who wanted to say farewell.

From former correspondents to politicians to “The Boss,” here’s everyone who made an appearance on Stewart’s final night.

Things started with Stewart introducing his current correspondents as they were 'covering' the evening's first Republican presidential debate of the 2016 election. Comedy Central But then, 'Daily Show' correspondents from the past began to appear -- like Aasif Mandvi. Comedy Central Lewis Black and John Hodgman. Comedy Central Kristen Schaal and Al Madrigal. Comedy Central Then, Samantha Bee, Steve Carell and his wife, Nancy Walls (also a former correspondent). Comedy Central Vance DeGeneres, Mo Rocca, and Dave Attell. Comedy Central Dan Bakkedahl and Matt Walsh, playing their 'Veep' alter egos. Comedy Central Larry Wilmore had to show up; his program, 'The Nightly Show,' got bumped because this episode of 'The Daily Show' ran long. Comedy Central Jason Jones gave a shout-out from the set of his new TBS show, 'The Detour.' Comedy Central Josh Gad (yep, he's a former correspondent too). Comedy Central Rob Corddry stopped by. Comedy Central So did his brother Nate -- though Rob acted like he didn't know him. Comedy Central Darth Vader wanted payback for all those Dick Cheney comparisons. Comedy Central The Egyptian version of Jon Stewart, Bassem Youssef. Comedy Central Former correspondent and current 'Saturday Night Live' Weekend Update host, Michael Che. Comedy Central The next host of 'The Daily Show,' Trevor Noah, stopped by to take some measurements of the place. Comedy Central The host of 'The Daily Show' before Stewart, Craig Kilborn. Comedy Central Olivia Munn thought it was Stewart's 70th birthday. Comedy Central Rob Riggle showed up to protect Stewart from the upcoming video package of politicians, but first ... Comedy Central The CEO of Arby's, Paul Brown, had to say goodbye. Comedy Central Then, Chris Christie. Comedy Central Rep. Charles Rangel (D-New York). Comedy Central Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-New York). Comedy Central Hillary Clinton. Comedy Central Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough. Comedy Central Chicago Mayor, Rahm Emanuel (D). Comedy Central Wolf Blitzer. Comedy Central Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-South Carolina). Comedy Central Secretary of State John Kerry. Comedy Central Bill O'Reilly. Comedy Central Sen. John McCain (R-Arizona), with puppet. Comedy Central Then we saw more former correspondents, like Ed Helms. Comedy Central Even Wyatt Cenac showed up. Comedy Central Gito (who realises he's not leaving Guantanamo Bay). Comedy Central John Oliver. Comedy Central Then, a very special moment came when Stephen Colbert showed up. Comedy Central In a moment that Stewart didn't know was going to happen, Colbert stole the show -- thanking Stewart (who got visibly choked-up) for making the show what it is. Comedy Central Then, all the correspondents came out and did a group hug as the show went to commercial. Comedy Central During a 'Goodfells'-like single shot through the entire 'Daily Show' production, we found Martin Scorsese. Comedy Central Stewart being a New Jersey guy and all, the show ended with a few songs from 'The Boss' himself, Bruce Springsteen. Comedy Central

