Business Insider Contributors: Getting Started

Here’s a quick rundown of our contributors system. Click through to get started.
Access Content Management by clicking on 'Post to Business Insider' from the Business Insider homepage.
You can view your author page by clicking on the 'Profile' tab, where you'll have the option of adding a picture, disclosures, and contact information.
Your name will appear as the byline for any post you publish.
Saving your work ensures that the most recent draft is stored in your CMS account. You can access drafts by choosing 'Posts' on the CMS homepage.
Your post will be hosted on the Business Insider website, accessible by an automatically generated URL.
After you submit a post, you will be able to access it in the 'Posts' tab on the CMS homepage.
If your post is live, you can access its URL by clicking the 'live' link next to your post's title.
A full list of your posts will be under the 'Posts' tab in Content Management.
Autotweet can automatically update your Twitter with your post's title and link. Click the Autotweet tab in Content Management to get started.
Make sure you're running Firefox - it's the only browser supported by our Guest Post system. If your problem persists, please contact [email protected].
