Business Insider Contributors: Getting Started

Jeremy Sklaroff
screenshot

Here’s a quick rundown of our contributors system. Click through to get started.  

How do I edit my author page?

Access Content Management by clicking on 'Post to Business Insider' from the Business Insider homepage.

Completing your profile

You can view your author page by clicking on the 'Profile' tab, where you'll have the option of adding a picture, disclosures, and contact information.

Where will people see my author information?

Your name will appear as the byline for any post you publish.

Your profile page

Clicking your name will take you to a full profile page.

Creating a post

Enter your title in the big box at the top of the page.

Use this to add any background or instructions you want your editor to know.

Don't forget to save!

Saving your work ensures that the most recent draft is stored in your CMS account. You can access drafts by choosing 'Posts' on the CMS homepage.

Going live

Simply change your post's status to make it live.

Where will my post appear?

Your post will be hosted on the Business Insider website, accessible by an automatically generated URL.

Where is my post?

After you submit a post, you will be able to access it in the 'Posts' tab on the CMS homepage.

Finding a live post

If your post is live, you can access its URL by clicking the 'live' link next to your post's title.

How do I edit a live post?

Click to the pencil to the right of your post to open the editor.

I can't insert an image

Guest-bloggers cannot post images at this time.

Where can I see all my posts?

A full list of your posts will be under the 'Posts' tab in Content Management.

How do I let people know I've posted?

Autotweet can automatically update your Twitter with your post's title and link. Click the Autotweet tab in Content Management to get started.

Still having trouble?

Make sure you're running Firefox - it's the only browser supported by our Guest Post system. If your problem persists, please contact [email protected].

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

features home-us