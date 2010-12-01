Steve Schwarzman Can Jump Really High Under The Right Circumstances

Steve Schwarzman, the CEO of Blackstone, was a skilled athlete as a young man, so it’s only natural that people would be curious about his basketball skills.



While they were interviewing people for a new book about Schwarzman’s life, David Carey and John Morris heard this story from a banker who innocently asked a Blackstone partner, Is what I’ve heard true? Is Steve good at basketball? And can he jump really high?

The partner responded: “Yeah, if he’s jumping for a bag of money!”

It turns out Schwarzman’s honest greediness is his best known trait (aside from his loose lips).

In the book King of Capital, a former Blackstone partner recalls to the authors:

“When I worked with Steve, he was aggressively greedy, but he didn’t try to hide it. He was always honest and straight and his word was his bond.

“A lot of people motivated by money are elliptical and disingenuous. They will put their arm around you and reach into your pocket. Whereas Steve would come up to you and say, ‘I’m going to try and take your wallet.'”

The anecdotes explain why Schwarzman’s hates having to pay more in taxes so much.

