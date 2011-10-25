Guess Who's Getting A Salary Hike Next Year?

Photo: AP

Starting salaries are poised to rise 3.4% next year, according to Robert Half International, a staffing firm, with the luckiest recipients working in information technology.In that field, base compensation is projected to increase 4.5%, thanks to demand for cloud computing and mobile applications development expertise.



Surprisingly, the legal field will see a slight raise—1.9% on average— with those having four to nine years of experience in real estate, labour and employment, corporate law, and litigation seeing the most demand.

“Businesses seek professionals who can help them enhance their technology and accounting infrastructures,” Max Messmer, chairman and CEO of Robert Half International, said in a statement. “For many firms, the question isn’t whether to implement improvements but how quickly they can find the talent to do so.”

