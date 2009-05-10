Guess Who's Coming To The White House Correspondents' Dinner?

The annual DC celebrity gathering that is the White House Correspondents’ Dinner is tonight. There’s no one as flashy on the major media outlets’ guest lists as there was the year Greta Van Susteren brought Ozzy Osbourne. But the networks have invited the stars of their parent companies’ movies and TV shows as well as a few more noteworthy (and surprising) boldface names.



You can read the full list here, but we’ve listed (and commented on) the most interesting guests (after the news organisation that invited them) below.

Bloomberg: Capt. Richard Phillips and wife Andrea Phillips

Houston Chronicle: Alberto Gonzales [Is the former Attorney General still looking for a job?]

Fox News: Chace Crawford [the Gossip guy is hoping to share his pro-Obama views with Bill O’Reilly], Todd Palin, Matthew Modine, and Glenn Beck

National Music Publishers’ Assn.: Kara DioGuardi

Wall Street Journal: Jason Wu [aka the designer of Michelle Obama’s inaugural gown]

BBC: Sir Howard Stringer, Kristi Yamaguchi, Ellen Burstyn, and Phil Gordon

CNN: Ashton Kutcher [still trying to get some attention from their Twitter battle], Demi Moore, Val Kilmer, Kyra Sedgwick [star of TNT’s The Closer], Brad[ley] Cooper [star of Warner Bros. The Hangover; is he going by “Brad” now? We hope not], and Tyra Banks

ABC News: Justice Antonin Scalia, Meghan McCain, Jon and Dorothea Bon Jovi, Kate Walsh, Taye Diggs and Idina Menzel [Walsh and Diggs both star on ABC’s Private Practice]

NY Daily News: Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger

Fortune: George Lucas and Glenn Close

People [How come People, which no longer has a DC bureau was allowed to invite so many guests?]: Sting and Trudie Styler, Miranda Cosgrove, Kevin Bacon, Forest Whitaker, Jon Hamm, Eva Longoria Parker, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, and Brooke Shields

Glamour [Since when does Glamour cover the White House?]: Narciso Rodriguez, Alicia Keys, Kenneth Cole, and Kerry Washington

USA TODAY: Tim Daly, Justin Long [How’d “Mac” get invited?], and Richard Belzer

Atlantic Magazine:Ed Westwick (Gossip Girl) and Newt Gingrich

Newsweek: Arianna Huffington; Michael Kives, Creative Artists Agency; Natalie Portman; Owen Wilson; James Berkus, United Talent Agency [Is Newsweek working on a story about CAA and UTA?]

NBC: Colin Firth, Jimmy Fallon, Mariska Hargitay [Law and Order: SVU], Mike Myers, William H. Macy, Jason Bateman, Natasha Bedingfield, Connie Britton [Friday Night Lights], Warren Buffett, Kyle Chandler [Friday Night Lights], John Cusack, Ari Emanuel, Whoopi Goldberg, Felicity Huffman, Samuel L. Jackson, Denis Leary, B.J. Novak [The Office], Wilbur Ross, Jeff Zucker, Jim Cramer, Maria Bartiromo, and Erin Burnett.

CBS: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner, Julia Louis-Dreyfus [The New Adventures of Old Christine] and Brad Hall, Gov. Jon Corzine, Colin Powell, and Brad Paisley

