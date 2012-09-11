Guess Who Was Just Named The First Grammys Host In 7 Years?

Photo: AP

He’s “doin it, doin it, doin it, uhhhh!“Hip-hop artist and actor LL Cool J is officially hosting the 54th annual Grammy Awards.



He’s the first official host the event has had in seven years since Queen Latifah.

Although the two-time Grammy winner has hosted the nominations concert event for the past four years, this will be his first time in charge of the entire show.

“I’m thrilled to be part of Music’s Biggest Night,” he said in a statement. “I will always have fond memories of my first Grammys Awards and to now be hosting the Grammy show, in the company of so many other incredible artists, is a dream come true.”

The 2012 Grammy Awards take place February 12 at 8 p.m. on CBS.

