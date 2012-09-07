Guess Who Wants To Be Exempt From The New Law Making TV Commercials Quieter — Today's Ad Brief

Photo: db*Photography via Flickr

The National Cable & Telecommunications Association, led by Comcast, is arguing that promos for TV shows aren’t really advertisements and should be exempt from pending FCC limits on how loud ads can be.The New York area Honda dealers have placed their $40 million account into review. The incumbent is Della Femina Rothschild Jeary & Partners, which is expected to defend.



DraftFCB will close its office in Melbourne after Honda pulled its business from the Down Under shop.

Real Media Group, a unit of 24/7 Media, announced three new video formats. New formats include: Social Slide Bar, Action Button and Click-to-Long Play. These are the latest additions following 24/7 Media’s acquisition of Panache late last year.

Paul Marobella has been named president of Euro RSCG Discovery, the digital, CRM, data and analytics arm of Euro RSCG Worldwide.

[email protected], Ogilvy & Mather’s (O&M) global eCommerce practice, announced the formalization of a partnership with IBM. The agency is shooting for revenues from [email protected] to exceed $100 million in three to four years. [email protected] brings together the analytics and CRM capabilities of OgilvyOne with the retail and shopper marketing of OgilvyAction. Clients include Louis Vuitton, British Airways, Kimberly-Clark, Nike, and Nestle.

Loyola Marymount University is partnering with thinkLA, the largest regional ad club in the U.S., to launch the mSchool: Institute for Marketing at LMU.

Mocean Mobile expanded its client roster to include Reader’s Digest, Grupo Expansion, Philly.com, Travora Media, Voltari, eBaum’s World, YOC Performance Network and Semilo.

