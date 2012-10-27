Google, Again, Bested By A Rival In Terms Of Ad Reach

Nexus 7 Ad on Google

Photo: Google.com

Google Ad Network is the top network by unique visitors who saw ads, according to comScore’s September 2012 Top 50 Web Properties report.Google had a total of 203,739,000 unique visits, and 92.5 per cent online reach in the U.S. throughout the month.



But it wasn’t the ad revenue supplier with the greatest reach, according to ComScore, which specialises in digital media measurement and analytics. It defines reach as a percentage of “The total Internet population that viewed a particular entity [an ad, in this case] at least once” in a given month.

The ranking only considers ad networks, companies that sell advertising on a group of domains primarily for third-party owned websites. It does not include sell-side platforms (SSP), technology driven platforms that allow suppliers (publishers, advertising networks, etc.) of online ad space to manage demand-side buyers.

It is for this reason that Rubicon Project is not included on the list, despite the 213,153,000 unique views it had in September — more than Google.

Here is the complete list of the top 20 Ad Networks, by unique visits in September.

Photo: ComScore

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.