This Is The #1 Professor In The Entire Country

What universities offer the best professors and campus life?



RateMyProfessors thinks it knows. It has compiled a list of the top 25 universities that have great professors and campus environment.

The ratings giant produced this school honour roll by crunching the numbers in its massive database that contains 10 million ratings for professors from more than 6,5000 institutions.

In this beauty contest, professor rankings represented half the score and the other 50% was based on students’ ranking of their schools on such factors as reputation, location, career opportunities, library, food and social activities.

Brigham Young University, UT Florida State University University of Wisconsin, Madison University of Michigan University of Georgia University of California, Berkeley Iowa State University James Madison University, VA Ohio State University Brigham Young University, ID Northeastern University, MA University of Florida Georgetown University University of North Carolina, Wilmington Auburn University, AL College of Charleston, SC University of Northern Iowa University of San Diego East Carolina University, NC University of California, Santa Barbara College of William and Mary, VA University of South Carolina Penn State University Texas Christian University Clemson University, SC

As you can see from the list, students attending schools in the South seem particularly pleased with their professors and campuses. Eleven out of the 25 schools are from the South. The students who attend two campuses at Brigham Young University, which are run by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, are also very happy.

What’s also interesting is that most of the schools that made this best school list are state universities. RateMyProfessor, however, says that school size does not affect the outcome of their lists.

Here’s where you can find the methodology for RateMyProfessors‘ best schools.

And here’s where you can find the new list of the 25 highest rated professor in the country, according to RateMyProfessor. The No. 1 teacher is David Mease, a business professor at San Jose State University.

This post originally appeared at CBSMoneyWatch.

