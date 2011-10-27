Guess Who Ron Paul Would Pick As His Fed Chair

Rep. Ron Paul told Fox News’ Brett Baier that he would “probably” pick economist Jim Grant to serve as the next Fed Chairman if elected president.



Grant is the editor of Grant’s Interest Rate Observer, an “independent, value-oriented and contrary-minded journal of the financial markets.”

Paul, who wants to dismantle the Fed, justified his decision by saying simply that Grant “would stop printing money.”

The comments came during an online segment of Special Report with Brett Baier.

[via Steven Nelson]

Watch Henry Blodget’s interview with Grant below:

