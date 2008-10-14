Guess Who Raised The Most Money Last Quarter? Hint: "RIP: Good Times"

Matt Marshall at VentureBeat combs through the latest VC data from Thomson Reuters and the National Venture Capital Association and pulls out two nuggets:



Only 55 VC firms raised funds last quarter, down from 78 a year ago. That number is the lowest in two years. But the total amount raised last quarter — $8.1 billion — is only down $500 million y/y.

Sequoia Capital — the same company that held the highly publicized “Holy S**t” meeting last week — raised more money than anyone else: Its “US Growth Fund IV” raised $925 million. That fund is supposed to invest in later-stage companies that it hasn’t bet on in the past, so it presumably won’t be taking stakes in any of the companies Sequoia summoned to its offices last week.

See Also: Smart Startup Advice: Don’t Panic – Profit

Sorry Startups. Party’s Over

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.