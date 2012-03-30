Guess Who Made More From The $210 Million OMGPOP Sale: The CEO Or The Founder?

A source close to situation tells us OMGPOP CEO Dan Porter made more (a lot more) than cofounder Charles Forman from the company’s $210 million sale to Zynga.Forman told the New York Times he made “way more” than $22 million.
But this source told us the number was closer to $10 million.
Forman left OMGPOP last year to found another company.
Porter joined a few years ago, and pushed the company’s games onto Facebook and mobile.
