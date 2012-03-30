Guess Who Made More From The $210 Million OMGPOP Sale: The CEO Or The Founder?

Nicholas Carlson
Dan Porter and Charles Forman of OMGPOP, with MC HammerBoth Charles (left) and Dan (right) made more on the sale than MC Hammer (middle)

A source close to situation tells us OMGPOP CEO Dan Porter made more (a lot more) than cofounder Charles Forman from the company’s $210 million sale to Zynga.Forman told the New York Times he made “way more” than $22 million.

But this source told us the number was closer to $10 million.

Forman left OMGPOP last year to found another company.

Porter joined a few years ago, and pushed the company’s games onto Facebook and mobile.

