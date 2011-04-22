Guess Who Just Paid $35,000 For A Steak Dinner With Obama?

Photo: jdlasica

President Obama spoke at Facebook yesterday.Afterwards he went to the home of Salesforce.com CEO Marc Beniof for a $35,000-a-plate fundraiser.



According to TechCrunch, other Valley bigwigs in attendance included:

Drew Houston of DropBox, Jeremy Stoppelman of Yelp, Marissa Mayer of Google, Craig Newmark of Craiglist, Jonathan Kaplan of Flip, angel investor Ron Conway, and Valley M&A king Frank Quattrone.

The name that pops out at us from that list is Jeremy Stoppleman. Yelp turned down a $500 million offer from Google in 2009. It later took a big late stage round from Elevation Partners. Guess Jeremy took some money off the table, eh? Why sell the whole company when you can sell a piece and get that big payday, anyway!

