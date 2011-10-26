Guess Who Hedge Funder John Arnold's Having Dinner With Next Week

The “king of natural gas” will be dining with the First Lady.



On November 1st, Michelle Obama will headline a fundraiser hosted by the the young billionaire (via a Houston Chronicle blog).

From the piece:

“The super-wealthy hedge fund manager and his wife will introduce Obama to individuals who paid $10,000 for the privilege or couples who paid $15,000.“

Arnold manages Centaurus Advisors.

The blog post mentions Obama’s claims to have successfully gone incognito in “Petco, Target and Baskin-Robbins in the D.C. area.” She wasn’t exactly unnoticed in Target, however.

Despite his rhetoric, Barack is not exactly avoiding Wall Street in the run-up to his reelection campaign.

