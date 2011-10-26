Guess Who Hedge Funder John Arnold's Having Dinner With Next Week

Alex Howe
john arnold

The “king of natural gas” will be dining with the First Lady.

On November 1st, Michelle Obama will headline a fundraiser hosted by the the young billionaire (via a Houston Chronicle blog).

From the piece:

“The super-wealthy hedge fund manager and his wife will introduce Obama to individuals who paid $10,000 for the privilege or couples who paid $15,000.

Arnold manages Centaurus Advisors.

The blog post mentions Obama’s claims to have successfully gone incognito in “Petco, Target and Baskin-Robbins in the D.C. area.” She wasn’t exactly unnoticed in Target, however.

Despite his rhetoric, Barack is not exactly avoiding Wall Street in the run-up to his reelection campaign.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.