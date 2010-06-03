Guess Which Wall Street Big Shot David Faber Landed As His First Guest On "Strategy Session"

Former Morgan Stanley CEO John Mack will be the first guest to appear on David Faber’s new CNBC lunchtime show, “Strategy Session,” when it debuts on Monday, June 7, the network announced today.Other guests during the show’s first week will include JP Morgan investment banker Jimmy Lee, Sapphire CEO Donald Drapkin, entrepreneur Mark Cuban and BlackRock president Rob Kapito.



CNBC seems to be hinging “Strategy Session’s” success in part on the quality of the guests it brings in.

When we caught up with Faber last week and asked him what would make this show different from his last short-lived anchoring stint at the network, he told us:

“We’ll have very high profile guests focused on the capital markets in a way I don’t think the rest of the day does.”

But we’ve also heard that “Strategy Session’s” true star will not be Faber, but his co-host, contributing editor Gary Kaminsky, who’s a Wall Street big shot in his own right.

On that note, CNBC just launched Gary’s new blog, “Kaminsky’s Call,” the first post on which went up yesterday.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.