Guess Which Super Powerful Person Just Sent Zooey Deschanel A Birthday Card?

Yesterday, Zooey Deschanel turned 32-years-old and although she lost during Sunday’s Golden Globe awards, the “New Girl” won big with her generic birthday greeting from the leader of the free world.

Zooey posted the official letter to her Twitter account, writing: “I am SO EXCITED! RT @hellogiggles Happy Birthday @zooeydeschanel from @barackobama @thewhitehouse ! Thanks @ronniecho”

But ZD wasn’t the only one the prez was wishing a “Happy Birthday” to yesterday.

It also marked Michelle Obama‘s 48th year young.

Perhaps the first family celebrated by watching last night’s brand new episode of “New Girl”?

