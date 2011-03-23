Guess Which State Has The Fastest Internet Access

Delaware.



That’s according to data from the last two years as collected by M-Lab, a partnership between Google and the New America Foundation. Google has made the data available on its Labs Web site in various different formats, including as pie charts on Google Maps.

Average download speeds in the Delaware are 11.36Mbps. Rhode Island is a distant second at 9.74Mbps.

The slowest is Montana, with an average of 2.57Mbps.

Here are the results for the entire U.S. by state. The hotter the colour, the faster the average speed.

Photo: M-Lab

And here’s a close-up of the Northeast showing the lucky winner. Rhode Island was a close second.

Photo: M-Lab

As business travellers know, broadband speeds are a lot faster in many other parts of the world, particularly Western Europe. Here’s what the map looks like there.

Photo: M-Lab

M-Lab’s data doesn’t include Asia — if it did, Japan and South Korea would also be red hot.

