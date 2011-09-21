Guess Which Sexy Car Type Isn't Selling In This Economy

Photo: Fisker

New vehicle registration data for the first seven months of 2011 suggest a gap between actual retail demand for hybrid vehicles and the need to increase hybridization of the U.S. fleet to reduce emissions, reliance on foreign oil and global warming.Models produced with both internal combustion engines and gas/electric powertrains are inherently more difficult to sell than hybrid-only products, as the former lack the distinct styling of the latter and therefore do not “stand out” or make a statement.

The 16 models available with both hybrid and traditional powertrains – and on the market since the start of 2010 – had a 4.3% hybrid mix in the first seven months of 2010, but just a 2.8% hybrid mix during the same time period this year.



Fourteen of these products showed a year-over-year decline, and the increases of the other two were modest.

Admittedly, these models comprise just a portion of the alternative-powertrain fleet of vehicles on the market, with all-electric models such as the Nissan LEAF and Chevrolet Volt getting a huge amount of publicity.

Nevertheless, comparing apples to apples, retail demand for almost all of the hybrids offered alongside their traditional counterparts has declined.

To fight this trend, OEMs and dealers will need to maintain strong CRM relationships at a minimum with their existing hybrid owners to retain them as loyal owners in the future.

This post originally appeared at Polk.

