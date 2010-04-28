Guess Which Sector Is Almost Back To Its All-Time 2007 High

Great table here from the folks at Bespoke showing how various sectors of the market have fared since 2007.



What’s really impressive is the consumer discretionary — in third place, 12.5% below all time highs — but way better than what folks might have expected as recently as a few months ago, when talk of the “new frugality” was still all the rage.

See all the charts at Bespoke >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.