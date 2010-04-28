Guess Which Sector Is Almost Back To Its All-Time 2007 High

Joe Weisenthal

Great table here from the folks at Bespoke showing how various sectors of the market have fared since 2007.

chart

What’s really impressive is the consumer discretionary — in third place, 12.5% below all time highs — but way better than what folks might have expected as recently as a few months ago, when talk of the “new frugality” was still all the rage.

chart

