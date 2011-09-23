Guess Which World Leader Is Spending $16K Per Night For A Hotel During The UN General Assembly

Photo: Wikipedia

Want to know what it is like staying in the presidential suite at the Mandarin Oriental in New York City? Ask Rwandan President Paul Kagame, who has spent his stay there for the United Nations General Assembly at a measly $16,000 a night according to the New York Post. A price 13.9 times more expensive than Rwanda’s average annual income for 2010 rated by the World Bank at only $1,150. On the the 53rd floor, the luxurious two-bedroom suite presents panoramic views of Central Park and the City skyline according to the Mandarin website. The Post also reports on sources who saw Saudi leaders staying at The Plaza, and the UN General Assembly President Nassir Abdulaziz Al-Nasser seen leaving suit-maker Domenico Vacca with Qatari Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, who reportedly “dropped six figures.”



Dignitaries from several nations were seen eating at some of New York’s most posh restaurants, and the Post writes that Argentina President Cristina Fernandex de Kirchner went on a shoe shopping spree buying 20 pairs for $5,500 each.

It seems UN dignitaries and diplomats love to unload their fortunes and revenues on everything they can when staying in NYC and DC. Everything, except parking ticket fines.

POLITICO reported Wednesday morning that foreign diplomats owe over half a million dollars in unpaid parking and traffic tickets in Washington D.C. Of the 7,611 unpaid tickets tickets since 1970, Russia owes the most at $27,200, and the Vatican has obeyed most of the rules aside from one $25 overdue ticket for an expired meter.

Any second thoughts on giving foreign aid?

This post originally appeared at The Blaze.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.