Guess Which Part Of Their Lover's Body 23% Of People Said They'd Like To Insure

A new survey by InsuranceQuotes.com asked more than 2,600 people to pick the part of their spouse or partner’s body they’d like most to insure.



And the majority said they’d rather take out a policy on their lover’s brain (23 per cent) and heart (22 per cent) than anything of their other – erm – assets.

Falling in third place were eyes with only 8 per cent. And the follicly-challenged out there will be glad to know hair fell in last place with just 1 per cent of the vote.

Other options like hands, legs, teeth, lips, butt, and chest all fell in the 2 to 3 per cent range.

It’s kind of fun to think about, but keep in mind that unless your name is Heidi Klum or Beyonce, taking out a separate policy on your assorted limbs probably isn’t worth the cash.

Photo: Insurancequotes.com

