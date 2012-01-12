Guess Which Musician Just Married His Son's Ex-Girlfriend?

Remember this (sort of) hit “Love Is The Drug” music video from British rock band, Roxy Music?

Yeah, neither do we.

And while Roxy music hasn’t been making much of it lately, the band’s frontman, Bryan Ferry, is in the news today for another reason– marrying his son’s ex-girlfriend!

Ferry, 66, tied the knot with 29-year-old former fashion PR executive, Amanda Sheppard, on January 4 in Turks and Caicos.

Sheppard is the former girlfriend of one of Ferry’s four sons from his first marriage, which ended in 2003.



And it seems Father Ferry has always been quite the ladies man. The Brit rocker was previously linked to model Jerry Hall in the 1970s, until she famously left him for Mick Jagger. Upgrade!

Ferry has been dating his latest arm candy since 2009. A spokesperson for the star confirmed the couple wed in a “simple private ceremony” at the Caribbean islands’ posh Amanyara resort.

And in case you were wondering, the bride wore a white dress by Lanvin while the groom donned a navy blue suit.

“I’m very fortunate that I work in music, where you’re in touch with different age groups, either the audience or people you work with. It does help,” Ferry told the Daily Mail. “Obviously I’m not ageist!”

