Guess Which Industry Supports 56 Million Jobs?

The aviation industry supports more than 56 million jobs globally and generates enough wealth to rank it the 19th largest global economy, according to Reuters. Here are the highlights of the featured sector report, titled “Aviation: Benefits Beyond Borders,” created for the Air Transport Action Group by the Oxford Economics analysis organisation.



-The industry is made up of 1,568 currently registered commercial airlines

-Of the 56.6 million jobs supported by the industry:

8.4 million people work directly in the aviation industry.

34.5 million work in tourism jobs made possible by aviation.

9.3 million work for industry suppliers.

-Gross domestic product created by the industry reached $2.2 trillion last year

-Freight carried annually by aeroplanes amounted to 35 per cent of the value of world trade

