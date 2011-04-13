Guess Which Former Presidential Candidate Thinks NPR Needs MORE 'Progressive Voices'?

NPR Ombudsman Lisa Shepard – who previously waded into the Washington Post comments section and ripped former executive Ron Schiller – spoke with the Columbia Journalism Review’s Joel Meares.



You know what? Plenty of people believe NPR skews too far to the right.

“If someone is convinced that NPR is to the right or to the left – and believe me, I get quite a lot of complaints that NPR is too far to the right – that is how they will hear NPR programming,” she told CJR‘s assistant editor.

You can feel free to include a former Presidential candidate in that category.

“I also got a call last week from Ralph Nader,” Shepard said. “He was saying how NPR is really just a corporate toady, and that they don’t have enough progressive voices on, and I hear that quite a bit.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.