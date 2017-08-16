Here's why, 40 years ago tomorrow, the record was set for most flowers sold in the US

Alain Le Garsmeur/Getty Images Forest Hill Cemetary, Memphis, Tennessee, USA where Elvis Presley was buried.

August 17th, 1977, the day after “the King of Rock and Roll” died, set the record for most flowers sold in the US on a single day.

According to then-Associated Press reporter Mark Knoller, who covered Elvis Presley’s funeral in Memphis, the grounds of the Forest Hill Cemetery were a “sea of flowers.”

Alain Le Garsmeur/Getty Images Some fans sent various floral arrangements in the shape of guitars, hearts, and musical notes.

“I remember a spokesperson for FTD, the flowers-by-wire service, telling us they had more orders that day for Elvis than ever before in their history,” Knoller laterwrote for CBS News. “We were told 3,116 floral arrangements had been delivered.”

By that afternoon, Memphis ran out of flowers and scrambled to get additional flowers shipped in from around the nation.

Elvis, 42, was pronounced dead at the Baptist Memorial Hospital after his girlfriend found him unconscious in his bathroom on August 16th.

The official cause of death was cardiac arrhythmia.

“The King’s” funeral was held on August 18th in his Graceland mansion.

The home remains the second-most visited residence in the US, after the White House.

