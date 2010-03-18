Guess Which Country Has A Higher Sovereign Rating Than America According To The Economist

According to the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU), based on their Country Risk service’s sovereign ratings, the United States does not have the best credit rating in the world.



Norway does, home to the niche safe-haven krone. Finally, some real credit ratings that aren’t afraid to insult nations:

The U.K. is already at BBB even, on par with Spain, from the Economist. See their full rankings here.

