STUDY: The Most Livable City In The World Is In Australia

This city isn’t number one (for the first time in a decade) but came in at number three.

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

If you want to find a city that is thriving and among the top places to live, you might want to move to Australia and Canada.Both topped Economist Intelligence Unit’s (EIU) top 10 most livable cities in the world.



Melbourne, Australia ranked No. 1, followed by Vienna, Austria and Vancouver, Canada.

The annual survey takes into account 140 cities around the world.

Stability, healthcare, culture and environment, education, and infrastructure were the factors that helped assess a city’s livability (via the National Post).

Australia had five cities in the top 10 on the list and Canada had three.

