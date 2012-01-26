Guess Which Cities Spent The Most On Snacks In 2011

Photo: Flickr / the queen of subtle

Americans spend more than $50 million on food during the week leading up to the Super Bowl, according to Alice.com, an online marketplace for household goods.In honour of the upcoming event, the site analysed its 2011 sales data to determine the top 25 cities that splurged the most on snacks.



Greenville, N.C. took the cake. Shoppers spent $20.26 on snacks per order.

That’s nearly twice the $10.86 consumers spent on snacks in runner up San Antonio, which has 1.2 million more mouths to feed.

Californian cities spent the most on snacks overall; five in the Sunshine State ranked on the list.

And while it’s no surprise Americans consume massive amounts of popcorn, chips, and wings during the football championship, Alice.com found many of its customers do not revert to junk foods to satisfy their appetites.

Whole natural almonds rounded out the top five list of snacks people purchased on the site last year. The others included Cheetos, Doritos, Tostitos, and Lay’s classic potato chips.

