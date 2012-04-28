Look Which Bloomberg TV Anchor Was Hanging Out With Justin Bieber

Bloomberg TV anchor Stephanie Ruhle is on the red carpet and tweeting up a storm. From the background, it seems like she’s at the Tribeca Film Festival. Ruhle is meeting various celebrities (and not afraid to flaunt it in her tweets), but we we’re sure her interview with this teenybopper idol will make some girls jealous.



Photo: Twitter

Photo: Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.