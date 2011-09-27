Guess Which Billionaire Hedge Fund Manager Allegedly Skimped On His Taxes

Photo: Vanity Fair

If you guessed Phil Falcone and Lisa Marie, you’re right.Harbinger Capital’s founder apparently didn’t pay New York City taxes on two Upper East Side homes, the New York Post reported.



Falcone and his wife, Lisa Marie, failed to pay their semiannual tax bill on July 1 and owe a total $201,101 with interest on the two East 67th Street properties, city records show.

The billionaire hedge fund manager’s estimated net worth is $2.2 billion making him the 188th richest American, according to Forbes.

Last year, he was ranked No. 124 with a net worth of $2.8 billion.

