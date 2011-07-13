Guess Which All-Star Game Had An Average Ticket Price Of $1,721

Last Night’s Homerun Derby was an exciting beginning to the All-Star festivities, with Robison Cano beating Andrian Gonzales with a dramatic, come-from behind win. Tickets were available for under $50 a couple hours before first pitch.



Tonight’s 82nd All-Star game is down 44% from last years event in Anaheim, but still 16% higher than this years NHL game, 25% higher than this years MLS game and 158% above the ProBowl. The NBA All-Star game, played in Los Angeles, left all other 2011 All-Star Games in the dust with an Average Price of $1,721.

If you’re looking for something to do last-minute and happen to be in Phoenix, tickets are still available for under $100.

Photo: TiqIQ

