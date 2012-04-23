LOOK-UN-LIKES: Guess Which TV Ads These Models Are In From Their Real-Life Headshots

Jim Edwards
stephanie rex

Photo: lookbooks.com / screengrab

Don’t recognise this woman? That’s odd. If you’ve watched any primetime TV in the last year you’ve probably seen her. She appears every night in the commercial of a major beer brand.Looks can be deceptive, of course. In advertising, perception is reality, as they say. To get an idea of just how effective makeup, hair and wardrobe design can be in TV spots, take this quiz and see if you can match the model to the commercial.

(Hat tip to Who Is That Hot Ad Girl.)

Q. Which tech brand does this model advertise?

A. Amazon's Kindle. It's Anna Zeilinski, actress, model and pro-cheerleader.

Q. Which phone company does this model advertise?

A. AT&T. Agatha Nowicki is the star of the client's speed-dating commercial.

Q. Which company makes this model ride a motorbike in its ads?

A. T-Mobile. It's Carly Foulkes, the girl in the pink dress.

Q. Which insurance company does this model advertise?

A. Nationwide Insurance. She's Cara Pifko, a Canadian actress.

Q. Which car does this model advertise?

A. Fiat 500 Abarth. It's model Catrinel Menghia, who has starred in two Fiat ads so far (the second one stars Charlie Sheen).

Q. Which fast-food joint does this actress advertise?

A. Taco Bell. It's actress Emily Montague, who has appeared in Days of our Lives and had appearances on Cold Case, Melrose Place and Rules of Engagement.

Q. Which car does this model advertise?

A. The Toyota Prius. She's model and actress Jamie grey Hyder, who has a role on the new season of True Blood.

Q. Which restaurant chain uses this model as its star?

A. McDonald's. It's model Katie Savoy.

Q. Which home improvement store does this actress advertise?

A. Lowe's. It's actress Kristin Malko, who has starred on Prison Break.

Q. Which phone does this model advertise?

A. The Nokia Lumia. It's actress Natalie Dreyfuss, who has appeared in National Treasure and Weeds.

Q. Which beer does this model advertise?

A. Heineken. This is model Samantha Rex.

Q. Which shoe company does this model advertise?

Q. Which financial services company does this model advertise?

A. Progressive. It's Stephanie Courtney, the comedian and actress who plays Flo.

Not every brand needs a hot model to sell product ...

... check out these advertisers who are doing amazing things with Facebook's new Timeline >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.