LOOK-UN-LIKES: Guess Which TV Ads These Models Are In From Their Real-Life Headshots

Photo: lookbooks.com / screengrab
Don’t recognise this woman? That’s odd. If you’ve watched any primetime TV in the last year you’ve probably seen her. She appears every night in the commercial of a major beer brand.Looks can be deceptive, of course. In advertising, perception is reality, as they say. To get an idea of just how effective makeup, hair and wardrobe design can be in TV spots, take this quiz and see if you can match the model to the commercial.
(Hat tip to Who Is That Hot Ad Girl.)
A. Fiat 500 Abarth. It's model Catrinel Menghia, who has starred in two Fiat ads so far (the second one stars Charlie Sheen).
A. Taco Bell. It's actress Emily Montague, who has appeared in Days of our Lives and had appearances on Cold Case, Melrose Place and Rules of Engagement.
A. The Toyota Prius. She's model and actress Jamie grey Hyder, who has a role on the new season of True Blood.
