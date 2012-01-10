Guess Which Actress Turned Down 'The Hangover' After She Thought The Script Had No Potential?

Photo: AP

Yup, that would be the genius that is Lindsay Lohan.Not that she has time in between court appearances to star in anything other than a quick commercial.

Lohan “declined the role of stripper Jade in “The Hangover” after declaring the screenplay “had no potential,” Us Weekly reports.

According to the mag, “Hangover” director Todd Phillips “approached Lohan to star in the hit flick – which has raked in $205 million so far – after their mutual agent campaigned on the actress’ behalf.”

After Phillips finally agreed, Lohan said she didn’t like the script.



And that, ladies and gentleman, is why Lohan can most recently be seen starring on the cover of Playboy.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.