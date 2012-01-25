This Is What Cynthia Nixon Looks Like With No Hair

Cynthia Nixon is known for her short, red locks as Sex & the City‘s Miranda Hobbes but on this morning’s Live! with Kelly, Nixon debuted a much, much shorter ‘do.



The actress, 45, shaved her head for her role of a cancer stricken poetry professor in the Manhattan Theatre Club production of Wit.

And the role has special meaning for Nixon— who in 2006 discovered she had the early stages of breast cancer.

Now cancer free, Nixon told Kelly Ripa of her newly-bald head, “I thought it was kind of going to be no muss-no fuss, but I have to shave it every day!”

“I was always kind of curious to see what it would be like,” added Nixon. “I like it, but I don’t think I’m gonna keep it forever.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.