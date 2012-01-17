Guess Which Actress Hasn't Seen Herself Naked in 10 Years?

If you guessed Carey Mulligan— you are correct!





While Mulligan fully strips down and proudly displays herself in the shower in her latest film, “Shame,” in real life, the 26-year-old actress says she is extremely coy.

“I don’t wear a bikini on the beach. I walk around my house in pyjamas,” Mulligan revealed to The Guardian. “I haven’t seen myself naked in the mirror for probably a decade. I’m very prudish.”

As for getting in touch with her inner exhibitionist in “Shame,” Mulligan says she put her own insecurities aside.

“I tend to clamp up on camera, but this meant working with no inhibitions,” Mulligan revealed.

But it appears Mulligan is just a product of how she grew up. When asked if her family is more comfortable in the nude, she responded, “No, no, no, no, no, no. I would scream if I saw any of my family naked, and vice versa.”

We wonder if that includes new fiancé, Marcus Mumford?

