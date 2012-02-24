Guess Where Most Of The Country's Coupon Clippers Live

Midwesterners really know how to stretch a buck.



In Coupons.com’s latest look at the top 25 most frugal cities in the country, the region claimed nearly one-third of the spots with nine cities.

Still, the South came in a close second and was home to this year’s winning city: Atlanta, Ga.

Four of the top 10 fell below the Mason-Dixon line including Tampa, Fla. (No. 2) and Raleigh, N.C. (No. 5), which both made the top five.

The West coast may be home to some of the nation’s most frugal celebrities, but it made a pretty poor showing at the average consumer level.

State-wide, Ohio is by far the most frugal of the 50. Three of its cities made the list – Cincinnati (No. 4), Cleveland (No. 6), and Columbus (No. 20).

See how the rest stacked up:

Photo: Coupons.com

