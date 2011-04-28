Guess Where Donald Trump's Menswear Line Is Manufactured?

Photo: Courtesy of Donald J. Trump Signature Collection

After extolling his role in getting the White House to release Obama’s birth certificate today, Donald Trump eventually moved on to China-bashing, another one of his favourite topics.Trump has long complained of China’s currency manipulation and called for a 25% tariff on imports from China. He has even exhorted Americans to stop buying cheap Chinese-made goods.



We wonder if that includes the Donald J. Trump Signature Collection, Trump’s menswear line that is the “pinnacle of style and sophistication” and, as luck would have it, made in China.

h/t Taegan Goddard

