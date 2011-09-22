Guess Where Chinese Companies Spent The $68 Billion They Invested In Other Countries?

China’s investments abroad exceeded $68 billion in 2010, expanding by 21.7 per cent over 2009, according to a PRC government report on China’s outbound direct investment (ODI).



Chinese investment in the United States increased by 44 per cent, but such investments made up just 1.9 per cent of China’s total overseas investments.

According to the PRC Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM), the National Bureau of Statistics, and the State Administration of Foreign Exchange, Chinese investment overseas focused on, in rank order, business services, finance, wholesale and retail, and mining.

Though the financial services sector was one of the top investment recipients–receiving $8.6 billion worldwide–Chinese investment in the financial sector declined by 1.1 per cent over the previous year (see Table 1).

This drop follows a 37 per cent decrease in Chinese investment in the global financial sector from 2008 to 2009.

Though China’s investments in Europe more than doubled, Asia remains the primary destination of Chinese ODI. Asia received 65.3 per cent of Chinese investment in 2010–with more than three-quarters of that investment going to Hong Kong (see Table 2).

The vast majority of Chinese investment in Latin America–the second-largest recipient of Chinese ODI–was to the British Virgin Islands and the Cayman Islands. In Europe, Chinese companies focused their investments in Luxembourg and Sweden (see Table 3).

The top-five non-financial Chinese enterprises investing abroad, ranked by cumulative ODI, were the China Petrochemical Corp.; China National Petroleum Corp.; China National Offshore Oil Corp.; China Resources (Holdings) Co., Ltd.; and China Ocean Shipping (Group) Co. Telecom company China Unicom Corp. ranked first in foreign assets among non-financial Chinese enterprises in 2010.

Chinese investment in the United States

Chinese companies invested $1.3 billion in the United States in 2010 (see Table 4). Roughly one-quarter of that investment went to the US manufacturing sector with $332 million invested. Leasing and business services, construction, mining, finance, and wholesale and retail services in the United States all received more than $100 million in Chinese investment each. A recent Rhodium Group report stated that Chinese enterprises own $19 billion worth of assets in the United States.

Despite the increases in Chinese investment in the United States, PRC government agencies omitted the United States from recently released guidelines for Chinese companies investing abroad. The guidelines included information on investment priorities, foreign trade regulations in 115 countries, and China’s bilateral investment agreements. The 2011 guide–released by MOFCOM, the National Development and Reform Commission, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs–does not state why the United States was omitted. Argentina was the only other G20 country not included in the investment guidelines.

